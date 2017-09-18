Irish community unites to ensure well-attended burial of elderly Irishman who died alone in Britain

THE IRISH community in Manchester have united to ensure the proper burial an elderly Irishman who died alone in Britain.

John Joseph O’Brien, 73 and originally from Waterford, passed away at his home in Hulme, Manchester on August 9 this year.

It’s understood Mr O’Brien was found by police officers when he wasn’t answering his front door.

While Manchester City Council issued a plea to find Mr O’Brien’s next-of-kin, no family of the Irishman has yet been found, and as a result, Manchester Bereavement Services have arranged a funeral for Mr O’Brien.

According to the Council of Irish Associations in Manchester, no mourners were expected to attend Mr O’Brien’s funeral, which is scheduled to take place next Wednesday, September 27 at 10am at Manchester Crematorium.

However, the Council’s plea for the community to give their ‘fellow countryman a decent, well attended funeral’ did not go unanswered as the Irish community have rallied around to support the elderly gentleman.

Anne Bohan, Chair of the Council of Irish Associations in Manchester told The Irish Post that they have been ‘overwhelmed’ with the response from the community.

“I put it on our Facebook expecting maybe a few replies, but I had no idea it would take off like it did.

“The Manchester Irish community is a very close knit community and it’s a horrible thought for anyone to die alone, and then be buried with no mourners.

“This doesn’t happen very often, but the problem is with the ‘forgotten Irish’ is that you can see someone every day but you may never know them, and that’s the sad thing.”

Colin Murphy, a well established piper in Manchester and member of the Manchester Community Pipe Band, has offered to pipe Mr O’Brien into the crematorium for the service.

Mr Murphy told The Irish Post: “I just could not sit back and let anyone go to their last place alone, with no one to give them any respect.

“I don’t know John but I feel that he deserves a bit of respect and someone to say goodbye to him.

“With everything thing that is happening in the world I feel that I want to pay my respects in a way I know best and to use my skills in music is the best I can do,” Mr Murphy said.

However, the outpouring from the Irish community does not surprise Kevin Gallagher, a stalwart of the Irish community in Manchester.

Mr Gallagher told The Irish Post:”The community has come together, and there will be people attending from the Irish community because it’s a very sad situation what’s happened.

“It’s a very rare thing for someone to pass away like this, as many of the Irish here have next-of-kin or relations or very good friends.

“But in this case, the man lived alone at the top of the block of flats and kept himself to himself, and spoke to residents at the flats, but didn’t mingle with the Irish community in pubs or clubs.

“It’s just very sad,” Mr Gallagher said.

