Irish construction brothers helping to put a roof over homeless in Manchester

TWO Irish brothers are taking to the streets of Manchester to help the city’s homeless.

Sean and Brendan Hester, construction workers by day and Irish dancers by night, are part of a voluntary organisation called Roofless Reachout.

Each week the brothers are part of a team of volunteers who take to the streets on a Wednesday night from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, to distribute hot and cold food, warm clothes and toiletries, donated by families and companies in the city, to those most in need.

Brendan and Sean work for the Chartrange Group but in their spare time perform with The Reel Rhythm Irish dance group.

Despite their busy schedule the brothers still find time to help out with the charity.

“We get to see first-hand what the homeless in Manchester are going through and try and do a little bit to alleviate their problems,” Brendan said.

As part of a fundraising drive for the charity the brothers are involved in Roofless Reachout’s sponsored ‘sleep out’ on Saturday, February 18 in Piccadilly gardens.

They will only be allowed the clothes they are wearing, one sleeping bag and a pillow.

No mobiles phones and no money are allowed, nor are any of the everyday items most people take for granted.

“We are doing it to raise awareness to the broader communities in Manchester and to experience what a homeless person has to go through on a daily basis,” Sean said.

“The funds that we raise are for future provisions for the homeless, this might be to provide a night in a shared room or to help acquire a long term tenancy.

“We are all just one step away from being made homeless and we just want to try and do our bit to help.”

To help support the sponsored sleep out or the charity in general by donating time or provisions visit their Facebook page Roofless Reach Out.

Provisions such as bottled water, juice/cordial, warm clothes (hats/gloves), tea bags and coffee can be brought down to Piccadilly Gardens.