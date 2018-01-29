Coronation Street star causes furore with controversial tweet on Irish language and football

A Coronation Street star has caused a furore over a controversial tweet on the Irish language and Gaelic football.

Charlie Lawson, who played Jim McDonald on the soap, retweeted an Official GAA video of Kerry beating Donegal in the Allianz Football League yesterday.

The video featured commentary in Irish from the Gaelic football match at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Co Kerry.

Retweeting the video, Lawson – who runs a farm shop with his partner in Cheshire – said: “Sorry, what the f**k is an Irish language act going to do in promoting harmony, because as far as I’m concerned, that guy could have been asking me if I wanted a sherry in me Bloody Mary, whilst watching some weird game from I dunno [sic] where!”

The Irish Language Act, or Acht na Gaeilge, would recognise Irish as one of the official languages of Northern Ireland alongside English, and protect the rights of Irish speakers.

Sorry, what the fuck is an Irish language act going to do in promoting harmony, because as far as I’m concerned, that guy could have been asking me if I wanted a sherry in me Bloody Mary, whilst watching some weird game from I dunno where!! https://t.co/alwxq4O9lR — Charlie Lawson (@charlie_lawson1) January 28, 2018

The tweet attracted much attention, with some calling Lawson ‘disrespectful’ and accusing the actor of going out of his way to be offended.

McBrearty took his point well though didn't he? You are Irish Charlie, deal with it. — David Clohessy (@CX2DAD) January 29, 2018

It's called Football. Thousands go to watch and play. Croke Park regularly sold out at a capacity of 80,000. Maybe you should educate yourself instead of making the point that you clearly hate the Irish language and the national games of our island. — Orla Ní Bhaoill (@The__Boyler) January 29, 2018

I well done, this the National sport of Ireland and you want to classify it as ‘some weird game from I dunno where’ — Soupy (@BrissyTim) January 29, 2018

Maybe if we had an Irish Language Act you might understand your native tongue. You could ask for that Bloody Mary — Sideshow (@Sideshow20) January 29, 2018

Outstanding contribution you’re making there as you sit in your comfortable Cheshire home 🤦‍♂️

Are you deliberately going out of your way to be offended? — 🅰🅽🅾🅽🆈🅼🅾🆄🆂🏴 (@anonymousZhax) January 29, 2018

I wasnt the one showing disrespect just printout the obvious I lived in England and not once did someone ask me was I a prod or taig. To them I was just Irish. Charlie was being disrespectful. — Paddymcdonnell🐜 (@paddythedagger) January 29, 2018

Do you also like going just over the border from Cheshire and shouting at Welsh people speaking Welsh? — Rhodri Morgan-Smith (@DocRods) January 29, 2018

Lawson later clarified his tweet saying: “After a lengthy debate, I was none the wiser, hence the tweet.

“So, again, could someone please tell me what exactly is “A stand alone Irish language act,” because so far, no one wants to explain!

“And by the way, I’d love to watch a game! Right, off filming now,” he added.