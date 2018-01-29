London
10°
shower rain
humidity: 81%
wind: 8m/s WNW
H 6 • L 6
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Entertainment | News

Coronation Street star causes furore with controversial tweet on Irish language and football

January 29, 2018 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Charlie Lawson, who played Jim McDonald in Coronation Street, caused controversy with a tweet about the Irish Language Act and the GAA. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

A Coronation Street star has caused a furore over a controversial tweet on the Irish language and Gaelic football. 

Charlie Lawson, who played Jim McDonald on the soap, retweeted an Official GAA video of Kerry beating Donegal in the Allianz Football League yesterday.

The video featured commentary in Irish from the Gaelic football match at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Co Kerry.

More News:

Retweeting the video, Lawson – who runs a farm shop with his partner in Cheshire – said: “Sorry, what the f**k is an Irish language act going to do in promoting harmony, because as far as I’m concerned, that guy could have been asking me if I wanted a sherry in me Bloody Mary, whilst watching some weird game from I dunno [sic] where!”

The Irish Language Act, or Acht na Gaeilge, would recognise Irish as one of the official languages of Northern Ireland alongside English, and protect the rights of Irish speakers.

The tweet attracted much attention, with some calling Lawson ‘disrespectful’ and accusing the actor of going out of his way to be offended.

Lawson later clarified his tweet saying: “After a lengthy debate, I was none the wiser, hence the tweet.

“So, again, could someone please tell me what exactly is “A stand alone Irish language act,” because so far, no one wants to explain!

“And by the way, I’d love to watch a game! Right, off filming now,” he added.

 

Coronation StreetfeaturedIrishJim McDonald
[pro_ad_display_adzone id=65251]

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email [email protected]

Recommended for you:
Sneak peak of this year’s The Late Late Toy Show has arrived

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post