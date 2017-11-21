Irish councillor charged with damaging Cork’s ‘British’ street signs named after ‘Famine Queen’ Victoria

A CORK councillor has been charged with five counts of criminal damage to so-called ‘British’ street signs named after Queen Victoria.

Diarmaid Ó Cadhla, 56, who has an address in Ballintemple, is charged in relation to the Cork Street Names Campaign – which is opposed to roads named after the monarch in Cork.

A number of ‘Famine Queen’ road signs have been blacked out or painted over in Cork this year.

The group say in their mission statement: “To honour the name of Victoria, the Famine Queen, in the street names of Cork is an insult to the dignity of the Famine victims and to the self-respect of the people today”.

Two other men have been charged with the same offences as the Cork County councillor.

Thomas O’Connor, 56, from Mangorton Close, The Glen, and Tony Walsh, 52, of Carrigmor Park have also gone before the District Court.

The criminal damage is alleged to have occurred in three locations across Cork city on February 2, 2017.

The cases against all three men have been adjourned until December 4.