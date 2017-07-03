Irish councillors call for removal of Dublin street signs that use British-style fonts

DUBLIN’S street signs could be about to undergo a massive overhaul, as city councillors consider replacing the current ‘British-style’ blue street signs with old-fashioned green ones.

As it currently stands, Dublin’s signs are based on those designed for British motorways in the 1960s, but a number of councillors are backing a motion to replace them with something a little more distinctly Irish.

Green Party councillor Ciaran Cuffe, who is head of the council’s transport committee, believes replacing the “bland” British signage would help create a more unique identity for Dublin’s streets.

“I look back on the amazing, beautiful old signs we had in the 20th century, often written in green and yellow, and with beautiful, uniquely Irish typefaces,” he told the Sunday Times.

“The transport font came from the UK and it’s a bit bland.

“You could be somewhere near Birmingham looking for the third exit, rather than Rathmines and Marino.”

He added: “This is an opportunity to look at something more uniquely Irish. It’s to do with the identity of the city and the streets.”

Independent councillor Paul Hand said the old green signs already in place should be preserved to “maintain the history and heritage” of the Irish capital.

Under the 2003 Official Languages Act, it is currently illegal to erect signs that differentiate between English and Irish place names.

According to the act, Irish language text should not be “less prominent, visible, or legible” than those in English, nor should they be a smaller size.