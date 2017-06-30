Irish couple who set up charity after losing their son win £1million in British lottery

A CO. DOWN couple who founded a repatriation charity after the death of their son abroad have scooped £1,000,000 in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker.

Colin and Eithne Bell set up The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust after their 26-year-old son Kevin died in a hit-and-run incident in New York City in 2013.

The harrowing experience of trying to bring Kevin’s body home motivated the couple to set up the fund.

The inspiring couple have helped repatriate the bodies of more than 200 Irish people from abroad in the last four years.

Mr Bell said they were at home last week when they learned of their win.

“I was watching the early evening news with Eithne when the EuroMillions numbers flashed up on screen,” he said.

“I remembered that I’d bought a ticket for the draw but that I hadn’t checked my numbers so I took out my wallet, went online and was disappointed to see that I hadn’t matched any numbers.

Huge congrats to Colin & Eithne Bell, charity workers from Newry, County Down, who’ve won £1,000,000 with EuroMillions! 👏👏🎉 pic.twitter.com/bXmDfy7muy — The National Lottery (@TNLUK) June 29, 2017

“However, when I checked the unique Millionaire Maker code I was totally floored to see that it matched my code.

“I told Eithne that I thought we had just won £1million and she laughed, thinking that I was joking.

“But when I repeated it and she saw the look on my face, she soon realised that I was being serious.”

The couple said they plan to spend the money on an extension for their house and a new car, as well as treating their six children.

“My wife would love a sun room extension on the house and a new car and I plan to buy a couple of 10 year Premium Level Tickets for Croke Park,” Mr Bell added.

“But we’ll spend most of it changing the lives of our children – that will bring us so much joy.”

