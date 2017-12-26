London
Life & Style | News

‘I have shiny new lungs’ – Irish cystic fibrosis campaigner Orla Tinsley announces successful double lung transplant

December 26, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Kildare activist Orla Tinsley’s double lung transplant has been a success in New York (Picture: GoFundMe)

IRISH cystic fibrosis campaigner Orla Tinsley has taken to Twitter to announce that her double lung transplant has been a success.

Orla, 30, has been on a transplant waiting list in the US for some time and had previously been called six times about potential matches.

Last Thursday, her seventh call led to the operation finally going ahead.

More News:

The Kildare-born writer has spent five days on life support at New York Presbyterian Hospital but tweeted this evening that her long-awaited transplant went well.

Extending her thanks to her donor, she wrote: “Thank you, everyone, for all your love and support.

“I now have shiny new lungs and spent yesterday, with my family, thinking of my donor and their family I am forever grateful for their forward thinking and generosity. #recycleyourself #beatcf”.

The 30-year-old activist has long campaigned for more awareness about cystic fibrosis and its affect on the lungs and digestive system.

She has repeatedly urged the Irish public to carry donor cards after being hospitalised with respiratory failure last year.

Her friends have now set up a GoFundMe page to cover her medical expenses following the successful transplant in the US.

If you would like to donate to the Orla Tinsley transplant fund you can do so here.  

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

