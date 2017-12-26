Irish dad in Australia killed after being stabbed in the head while waiting for taxi

TRIBUTES have been paid to an Irishman stabbed to death while waiting for a taxi in Australia just before Christmas.

Charlie McCarthy, from Aghada in east Cork, was knifed in the head in Perth, Western Australia while out with his wife.

The attack occurred after a fight broke out between two fishermen nearby, according to the Irish Times.

Mr McCarthy spent the last few days in intensive care and his family travelled from Ireland to be at his bedside.

But sadly, the father-of-two was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The popular Irishman – who had been living Down Under since 2010 – leaves behind a wife, a five-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed Mr McCarthy’s death in a statement on Tuesday evening.

A spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the incident and we are providing consular assistance to the family.”

On social media, tributes to Mr McCarthy have been flooding in.

One Cork woman wrote: “So very sad, A lovely person, Condolences to Family at home and Perth. In prayers and thoughts.”

While another said: “RIP Charlie your family are in our thoughts and this difficult time. Always a gentleman.”