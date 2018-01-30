London
8°
broken clouds
humidity: 66%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 6 • L 5
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Life & Style | News

‘Took me 10 years!’ – Irish dad goes viral around the world after realising the height of dishwasher trays is adjustable

January 30, 2018 By  Aidan Lonergan
The tweet has been liked over 85,000 times by astonished dishwasher-users across the globe (Picture: iStock/Twitter)

AN Irishman who discovered his dishwater trays are height-adjustable has been hailed a “genius” after sharing his realisation on Twitter.

Michael McLoughlin, from Limerick, tweeted about the moment he realised the appliance’s shelves can be moved after a decade of hand-washing his biggest plates because they wouldn’t fit.

“It always annoyed me that the lower level of the dishwasher wasn’t tall enough to fit my biggest dinner plates,” he wrote.

More News:

“Been hand washing them all this time. This week I discovered you can raise the upper shelf and all my plates fit fine. Ten f***ing years.”

The tweet quickly received a massive response online – with more than 85,000 users liking the post and people from around the world applauding the Irishman’s “mind-blowing” discovery.

One man said he almost moved house because of the problem, adding that Mr McLoughlin was the reason “why the internet was invented”.

“Can now spend more quality time with my family #lifechanging,” he tweeted.

Another said the tweet had changed her life, while a third said he’d been hand washing his plates for eight years.

“Slightly worse for me in that I actually threw out two full dinner sets,” the man wrote.

But while many were left astonished by the discovery, not everyone was impressed.

“Ah, Mike. I think all dishwashers do that,” one man tweeted.

While another said: “Why is everyone so surprised? Read the f***ing manual!! #RTFM”.

Mr McLoughlin later added that the dishwasher came with the apartment he moved into and there was no manual.

With the retweets mounting, more and more people have come forward with other dishwasher discoveries that have blown their minds.

Siobhan said: “It took me 15 years to realise that I could lift the top of the dishwasher cutlery box to make room for wider, bigger spoons and knives! (And I have two degrees and an MA!)”

While another admitted: “Been unwrapping OXO cubes for years struggling, only to find out you squash them, open pinch points and they pour out ready crumbled… and I’m a chef!!!”

dishwasherfeaturedIrishmantwitterviral
[pro_ad_display_adzone id=65251]

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Googling Irish place names becoming commonplace as the results are hilarious

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post