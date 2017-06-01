Irish dancer David Geaney wows Britain’s Got Talent judges with dramatic performance

IRISH dancer David Geaney received rave reviews for his dramatic performance on Britain’s Got Talent but he sadly missed out on a place in the final.

The five-time World Irish dancing champion gave a toe-tapping performance to a slowed down version of Somewhere Over The Rainbow.

David, who is from Dingle in Co. Kerry, danced in front of a screen showing over a dozen projections of himself in a dramatic performance.

And the 22-year-old’s routine certainly wowed the judges, with Amanda Holden describing it as “incredible”.

Holden gushed: “Wow, it was kind of like Game of Thrones meets Irish dancing.

“The choreography was slick, I like the seriousness, it made it cooler.

“I think the special effects really helped this act become incredible.”

David Walliams was equally blown away, saying: “It was a very original way to present Irish dancing.

“It was very original, very smooth and very memorable.”

Alesha Dixon praised David for his composure after getting through to the live shows, saying: “You coped really well, you should be so proud of yourself.”

Tap dance was never my thing when I went to dance school but this guy is literally incredible! #bgt2017 — Aimeé (@Aimee_Gautier) May 31, 2017

But mogul Simon Cowell said David’s choice of song had left him feeling “cold”.

He said: “I’ve said before that I think it’s a great idea but the song was all wrong because your feet were in tune and then the song was very slow.

“I think you are a better ideas man than a performer, it left me cold.”

Sadly David missed out when the votes were counted with junior comedian Ned Woodman and pianist Tokio Myers taking the two final spots.

Check out the performance below…