Irish dancing ex-priest Neil Horan to gatecrash the FA Cup Final and London v Leitrim GAA clash

NOTORIOUS ex-priest Cornelius ‘Neil’ Horan says he will stage a demonstration at the FA Cup Final in London this Saturday.

He has also vowed to stage another protest at London GAA’s game against Leitrim at McGovern Park on Sunday.

The notorious Kerryman also revealed that he will be joined by a nun to “help prepare the world for the second coming of Christ.”

His demonstration will take place on the Wembley Way an hour and a half before Arsenal and Chelsea kick off.

The 70-year-old said: “I will be dressed in the Green, White and Gold of my native land. Gold is really orange, but it is often called gold in Ireland.

“I will have the Star of David on my chest. I will perform my jig at intervals.”

He added: “My good friend Sister Ruth will be with me.”

Ex-priest Horan has developed a notorious reputation for disrupting a number of high-profile public events.

He infamously interrupted a men’s marathon event at the 2004 Athens Olympics after he pushed the race leader, Vanderlei de Lima, into the crowd to deny the Brazilian athlete an almost certain victory.

The self-titled ‘eccentric Irishman’ also ran across the track at a Formula One race at Silverstone in 2003, wearing a kilt and waving a banner reading ‘Read the Bible. The Bible is always right’.

Horan, who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, was removed from the priesthood by Kevin McDonald, the Archbishop of Southward, in 2005.