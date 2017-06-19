Irish dog who spent seven years in animal shelter finally finds a home after social media appeal

AN Irish dog who spent seven years at an animal rescue centre has finally found a home – thanks to Facebook.

Angel, who is a jack russell/beagle cross, was adopted by a family this week after a heartbreaking appeal to find her a forever home went viral.

The delighted pooch had lived at Ash Animal Rescue in Co. Wicklow since 2010, before a generous local family offered to take her in at the weekend.

The appeal to find Angel a home explained that this summer would be her seventh summer in the shelter – and that nobody had come forward to meet her.

They continued: “We know our Angel is a bit shy but she will shine at home. We are sure of that.

“Angel is a beautiful, gentle soul. She is a lovely girl, good with other dogs who loves cuddles and short walks. When she gains trust, she loves unconditionally.”

Thankfully, it looks like there’s been a happy ending after all for little Angel.

Ash Animal Rescue wrote on Facebook on Sunday afternoon: “Angel has been booked to a home.

“Thank you so much for all your kind messages and calls. Her future owners came over today to meet our shy girl and it seems that everything is going in the good direction.

“Angel is still with us, she needs to get to know her future family a bit better before she will be ready to go home.

“Fingers crossed for the happy ending for our Angel girl ❤❤.”