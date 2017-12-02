Irish emergency services rush to the scene of gas explosion

A gas explosion in Co. Cork early this morning prompted the emergency services to be called out.
On Lower Glanmire Road in Co. Cork, there was a loud bang heard in the area as the explosion occurred.
Emergency services rushed to the scene who found the couple who were in their 80s at home, where the explosion occurred.
The couple, in their 80s, were believed to have been found with minor injuries however with no critical damage.
One person has been injured & taken to hospital following a gas explosion at a house on the Lower Rd #Cork. The incident happened just before 9am & locals who reported hearing a loud bang called the emergency services. @CorkCityFire @AmbulanceNAS @gardainfo #3News. pic.twitter.com/AkXB0pvA37
— Paul Byrne (@PaulByrne_1) December 2, 2017
#Cork Gas explosion update. The injured are a husband & wife both in their 80s. Injuries non life threatening. @CorkCityFire @AmbulanceNAS @gardainfo @emergencytimes #3News. pic.twitter.com/tYWcZDPzqQ
— Paul Byrne (@PaulByrne_1) December 2, 2017
