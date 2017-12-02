London
6°
light intensity drizzle
humidity: 65%
wind: 4m/s WSW
H 6 • L 5
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Tourism Ireland Banner
News

Irish emergency services rush to the scene of gas explosion

December 2, 2017 By  Rebecca Keane

A gas explosion in Co. Cork early this morning prompted the emergency services to be called out.

On Lower Glanmire Road in Co. Cork, there was a loud bang heard in the area as the explosion occurred.

More News:

Emergency services rushed to the scene who found the couple who were in their 80s at home, where the explosion occurred.

The couple, in their 80s, were believed to have been found with minor injuries however with no critical damage.

featuredIrish
Brian O’Dowd MPU

ABOUT 

Recommended for you:
Leo Varadkar reveals the seven key risks posed to ‘Irish life’ in 2017

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post