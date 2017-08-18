Irish family among dozens injured in Barcelona terror attack as death toll rises to 13

AN Irish family is among dozens of people injured in the Barcelona terror attack.

The first attack happened yesterday, August 17, shortly after 4pm in the popular tourist spot of Las Ramblas in the Spanish city.

Spanish officials have said 13 people have died with at least 100 injured after a van ploughed into pedestrians.

The Irish family of four were holidaying in Barcelona and sustained injuries in the attack.

Emmanuel Fernandez, the Consul General of the Philippines Embassy in Madrid told Spanish radio that the family included a husband and wife who are originally from the Philippines but are naturalised Irish citizens, and their two young children who were born in Ireland.

Mr Fernandez also named the family as Norman and Pederlita Putot, and their children Nathaniel and Pearl.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said the five-year-old boy has a broken femur, and his father has knee injuries.

Ms Putot and her daughter did not sustain injuries.

The Embassy’s honorary consulate in Barcelona is offering consular assistance to the family who are originally from Cebu in the Philippines.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

Following the attack, two people were detained by police and one was identified as Driss Oubakir, Spanish police said.

In the early hours of this morning, police stopped a second vehicle attack in the Cambrils resort south of Barcelona, killing five terrorist suspects said to be linked to the Las Ramblas attack.

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins has offered Ireland’s condolences to those affected by the attack.

“It was with great sadness that I learned of the tragic loss of life and the injuries that have taken place in Barcelona,” he said.

“I have asked the Spanish Ambassador to convey my deepest condolences to the Government and people of Spain and to the Mayor of Barcelona.

He added: “Barcelona has a long history of hospitality and has over the years received so many people from around the world.

“As President of Ireland I want to send the people of this great and welcoming city not only our sympathy but also the solidarity of the people of Ireland.”