London
15°
light rain
humidity: 88%
wind: 4m/s SW
H 16 • L 12
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Stobart Air Banner
Home  |  News  |  Irish family concerned for 20-year-old missing since Sunday

Irish family concerned for 20-year-old missing since Sunday

September 26, 2017 By  Irish Post
Daniel Hurley (Picture: Garda)

A FAMILY in Ireland have issued an appeal for help to find missing Irishman Daniel Hurley.

The 20-year-old from Cork was last seen on Sunday, September 24.

Gardaí have asked for the public’s help in tracing his whereabouts.

Daniel was last seen on Sunday morning at approximately 1.20a.m. on Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork city.

He is described as being 5’10” in height, long black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a long grey jacket, black jeans and black runners.

Gardaí and Daniel’s family are concerned for his whereabouts and ask if anyone who has seen him or who can assist in locating him to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 00353 21 4857670, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
IPG MPU

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Recommended for you:
Brother of Irish Eurovision star Dana considers legal action against police and CPS over sex abuse allegations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post