Irish family concerned for 20-year-old missing since Sunday

A FAMILY in Ireland have issued an appeal for help to find missing Irishman Daniel Hurley.
The 20-year-old from Cork was last seen on Sunday, September 24.
Gardaí have asked for the public’s help in tracing his whereabouts.
Daniel was last seen on Sunday morning at approximately 1.20a.m. on Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork city.
He is described as being 5’10” in height, long black hair and blue eyes.
When last seen he was wearing a long grey jacket, black jeans and black runners.
Gardaí and Daniel’s family are concerned for his whereabouts and ask if anyone who has seen him or who can assist in locating him to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 00353 21 4857670, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
Leave a Reply