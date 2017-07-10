Irish fan in wheelchair crowdsurfs to the stage at Coldplay’s Dublin concert

AN IRISH COLDPLAY fan was crowdsurfed in his wheelchair onto the stage at the band’s sold out Head Full of Dreams concert in Dublin on Saturday night.
Rob, a personal trainer from Dublin, was hoisted into the air by fellow revellers after another fan accidentally fell on the man.
“Last night I had a once-in-a-life-time experience,” he said speaking to the BBC.
“A lad accidentally fell on me and was screaming for his friend and sister to lift me up and getting me a better view. Chris Martin called me up on the stage and suddenly I was on stage with Coldplay.”
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin reached out and pulled Rob onto the stage in the centre of Croke Park Stadium where he got to play the harmonica for a song next to Martin.
“83,000 people cheering me on as I was in the middle. From the moment I came down I got a glimpse of a celebrity life. The video has gone viral since and my phone hasn’t stopped since,” he added.
Chris Martin opened the show in Irish saying ‘céad míle fáilte‘ and also reportedly praised Ireland for electing a “a gay immigrant Prime Minister”.
Last month, Leo Varadkar, 38,the son of an Indian immigrant made Irish history by becoming the country’s youngest and first openly gay Taoiseach.
The band played several of the best hits, including Fix You, Viva La Vida, Paradise, Clocks and In My Place.
