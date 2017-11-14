Irish fans have been left devastated following the loss of IRL v DEN

IRISH fans have been left devastated following the loss to Denmark in tonight’s World Cup Qualifier.

The arrival of the Danes to Dublin only whet the appetites of Irish supporters hoping that the boys in green finish as winners in the World Cup qualifier.

The Danes came to Dublin with a fire in their bellies considering the 0-0 draw last weekend in Copenhagen, and they travelled with the certain je ne sais quoi to finish as the winners of tonight’s game.

Earlier this evening, all engines were set to go and the fighting spirit to try and scrape a win to enter the World Cup was only increased when a video featuring Brendan Gleeson urging the lads to do the deal was released.

We’ve had our backs against the wall before. But we’ve raged… raged against the dying of the light #IRLDEN #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/djC9eJW2Lo — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 14, 2017

The Denmark team won by quite a lead of 5 goals to Ireland’s one goal, leading fans to mourn their dreams of going to the World Cup.

#IRLDEN what a disastrous night, Ireland don't deserve to go to the World Cup. Denmark thoroughly deserve it pic.twitter.com/fIbIhokZz6 — Chris Kane (@thegit68) November 14, 2017

Feel like we've probably finally got the hammering our performances throughout the campaign have deserved. Heart breaking #IRLDEN #COYBIG — Stephen Vaughan (@stevaughan23) November 14, 2017