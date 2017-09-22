Irish farmer tragically killed on his farm was ‘crushed’ to death by his cows

A FARMER who was attacked by a herd of cows on his farm in Ireland died due to ‘crush’ injuries, an inquest has heard.

Michael Walsh, 65, died in hospital in Dublin on April 21 following the incident at his farm in Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny.

He was in hospital for over two weeks after tragedy struck at the Kilkenny farm on April 6.

Dublin Coroner’s Court heard that Mr Walsh and his brother had been tending to cows that had recently calved when the incident occurred.

Health and Safety (HSA) officers attended the scene and conducted a full investigation into the incident, the inquest was told.

HSA Inspector Eddie Wall told Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane that their investigation into Mr Walsh’s death has now concluded.

“There will be no further action at this time,” he said.

Mr Walsh’s sister Marie O’Carroll formally identified him to Gardaí following his passing at St James’ Hospital on April 21.

A post-mortem autopsy found the cause of Mr Walsh’s death to be multi-organ failure caused by crush injuries.

A date was set for a full hearing into the farm tragedy now all investigations have come to an end.

The circumstances surrounding Mr Walsh’s death will be heard in full at Dublin Coroner’s Court on January 11, 2018.

A total of 18 have occurred on Irish farms so far in 2017 after a farmer in his 60s died in a quad bike accident in Ballyheane, Co. Mayo just yesterday.

Also this week, champion ploughman Martin Kehoe Jr, 33, became this year’s 17th fatality following an incident on the family farm at Foulksmills, Co. Wexford.