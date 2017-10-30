London
News

Irish father and disabled daughter complete the Dublin marathon in inspirational run

October 30, 2017 By  James Cropper
Keith and Alanna Russell in action during the Dublin marathon on Sunday (Photo: Ronnie Russell)

AN Irish father has received plaudits for an inspirational run in yesterday’s Dublin marathon in which he pushed his seven year old disabled daughter along the 26.6 mile city course.

Co. Meath native Keith Russell, ran the marathon while pushing his daughter Alanna in a specially made wheelchair fit for long distances.

Alanna, who suffers from spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy, is unable to use her limbs and cannot talk.

However, Russell hasn’t let this stop the two in their passion for running and after having already completed the Dublin half-marathon with a time of 1:31:24 they set their sights on the city’s main long-distance challenge.

Running alongside over 20,000 participants, Keith and Alanna finished with a time of 3:21:47.

The Co. Meath father was attempting to raise €60,000 for the Meadow Children’s Respite Centre in Navan, which has provided important assistance throughout Alanna’s life.

This money will be used to purchase a new wheelchair accessible bus for the centre, which hasn’t been able to afford an upgrade to their current vehicle for over 12 years.

Russell’s GoFundMe page states that this bus will allow over 70 disabled children to travel in better conditions.

Speaking to Irish radio station Newstalk on Monday morning, Russell said that the pair had currently raised €50,000 from their fundraising campaign and their GoFundMe page can be found by clicking this link.

You can view photos of their day below

Keith Russell
Keith wearing a "Cheer for Alanna" t-shirt while running the marathon (Photo: Ronnie Russell)
Keith Russell 4 (840)
Keith and Alanna in action (Photo: Ronnie Russell)
Keith Russell 3 (840)
Keith and Alanna in action alongside fellow runners (Photo: Ronnie Russell)
Keith Russell 2 (840)
Keith and Alanna in action (Photo: Ronnie Russell)
Keith Russell 1 (840)
Keith and Alanna pose for photos with friends and family after finishing the marathon(Photo: Ronnie Russell)

 

 

 

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

