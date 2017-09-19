Irish father shot dead in late night car park shooting named as murder investigation launched

THE IRISH father shot dead in a late night car park shooting has been named by Gardaí.
John Gibson, a 28-year-old father of two young children and fitness instructor from Lucan, was shot ‘a number of times’ while sitting in his car in the Citywest area of Tallaght last night.
Mr Gibson managed to get out of the car but was shot again in the head as he tried to escape.
Emergency services were called to the scene near Citywest on Fortunestown Lane at around 9.20pm.
He received medical assistance but was pronounced dead the scene.
Superintendent Peter Duff from Tallaght Garda Station said a murder investigation has been launched into Mr Gibson’s death.
Gardaí said they are keeping an open mind as regards the reason why Mr Gibson was shot, but said it is clear that he was targetted and believe he may have been lured to his death, according to RTÉ.
An examination has been carried out by Dr Michael Curtis from the State Pathologists Office, and the Garda Technical Bureau are also carrying out a forensic examination of the scene.
Leave a Reply