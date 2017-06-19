Irish figures from sport, entertainment and business honoured in Queen’s Birthday Honours List

IRISH figures from the world of sport, entertainment, business and charity have all been honoured in Queen Elizabeth’s birthday honours list.
Ireland rugby captain Rory Best received an OBE for services to the sport while Northern Ireland football captain Steven Davis was given an MBE.
Those honoured from the world of entertainment include Ed Sheeran whose recent single Galway Girl topped the charts in countries around the world.
Comedian Billy Connolly, who has roots in Connemara, was awarded a knighthood for his services to British comedy.
Other Irish recipients include Erin O’Connor for services to fashion and charity (MBE), Jonathan Rea for services to motorcycle racing (MBE) and Gloria Hunniford for services to cancer charities (OBE).
