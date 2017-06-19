London
29°
clear sky
humidity: 45%
wind: 6m/s E
H 29 • L 21
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Waxy’s June
Home  |  News  |  Irish figures from sport, entertainment and business honoured in Queen’s Birthday Honours List

Irish figures from sport, entertainment and business honoured in Queen’s Birthday Honours List

June 19, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Gloria Hunniford, Rory Best and Billy Connolly were awarded an MBE, OBE and knighthood respectively. Picture: Getty

IRISH figures from the world of sport, entertainment, business and charity have all been honoured in Queen Elizabeth’s birthday honours list.

Ireland rugby captain Rory Best received an OBE for services to the sport while Northern Ireland football captain Steven Davis was given an MBE.

Those honoured from the world of entertainment include Ed Sheeran whose recent single Galway Girl topped the charts in countries around the world.

Comedian Billy Connolly, who has roots in Connemara, was awarded a knighthood for his services to British comedy.

Other Irish recipients include Erin O’Connor for services to fashion and charity (MBE), Jonathan Rea for services to motorcycle racing (MBE) and Gloria Hunniford for services to cancer charities (OBE).

Check out the gallery of Irish awardees below…

Erin_Oconnor
Jonathan_Rea
Chelsea Flower Show - VIP Preview Day
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Gloria Hunniford attends the VIP preview day of The Chelsea Flower Show at The Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 19, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)
Chelsea Flower Show - VIP Preview Day
edsheeran-n
Ed Sheeran has paid tribute to an Irish county with a tattoo. (Picture: Universal Pictures/YouTube)
edsheeran-n
Billy_Con
Rory_Best_N
Ireland hooker Rory Best (Picture: Inpho)
Rory_Best_N
Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
I hear You and Rejoice

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Aidan McAteer, 23, charged with causing death by dangerous driving after four-year-old girl dies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post