Irish firefighters tackle blaze at derelict house and discover something fishy going on

THREE goldfish had a lucky escape after they were rescued by Irish firefighters from a raging fire in a derelict house.
Dublin Fire Brigade units from Finglas and Phibsborough stations attended the fire yesterday and discovered the fish.
Firefighters took to Twitter to say that they were able to rescue the three fish and revealed that things turned out swimmingly for the trio.
3 units from Finglas & P’boro attended a derelict house fire today. After the fire 3 Goldfish were safely rehoused, no smoke inhalation… pic.twitter.com/PI2LaC8czw
— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 29, 2017
An kindness from start to fin-ish.
