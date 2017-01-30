London
Comhaltas Banner – January
Irish firefighters tackle blaze at derelict house and discover something fishy going on

Irish firefighters tackle blaze at derelict house and discover something fishy going on

January 30, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan

Wrong plaice, wrong time: The three goldfish involved [Picture: Twitter/DFB]
Wrong plaice, wrong time: The three goldfish involved [Picture: Twitter/DFB]
THREE goldfish had a lucky escape after they were rescued by Irish firefighters from a raging fire in a derelict house.

Dublin Fire Brigade units from Finglas and Phibsborough stations attended the fire yesterday and discovered the fish.

Firefighters took to Twitter to say that they were able to rescue the three fish and revealed that things turned out swimmingly for the trio.

DFB Tweeted: “3 units from Finglas & P’boro attended a derelict house fire today. After the fire 3 Goldfish were safely rehoused, no smoke inhalation.”

An kindness from start to fin-ish.

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

laoise-potatoes-f

