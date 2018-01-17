Irish fugitive wanted for a DECADE by Australian police finally caught

AN IRISHMAN alleged to have assaulted police during Sydney’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in 2009 is finally in custody after almost 10 years on the run.

The 31-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, handed himself in to immigration officers in Melbourne in the Australian state of Victoria on Monday.

He was arrested upon presenting himself at Melbourne’s Department of Home Affairs and extradited to Sydney in New South Wales, where he has since been charged.

Police officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District flew with him to Sydney, according to local reports.

The Irishman was wanted in relation to an outstanding warrant for numerous offences, including four charges of assault on a police officer occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of resisting arrest and one of offensive conduct.

The offences are alleged to have occurred at Rose Bay – an eastern suburb of Sydney – on New Year’s Eve 2009.

The man, who allegedly overstayed on his visa, has been refused bail to appear in Central Local Court today.