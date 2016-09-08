London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
IP Awards – Save the Date – Banner
Home  |  News  |  Irish Genealogy set to release millions of Irish ancestry records for free

Irish Genealogy set to release millions of Irish ancestry records for free

September 8, 2016 By  Aidan Lonergan

[Via: Timeline Ireland]
[Via: Timeline Ireland]
MILLIONS of Ireland’s historical ancestry records will be released online today—and they’re available for free.

Irish Genealogy’s General Register Office will be releasing the goldmine of births, marriages and death records on their website irishgenealogy.ie.

The historic records of bBirths from over 100 years ago, mMarriages from over 75 years ago and dDeaths from over 50 years ago will be instantly available after 5:30pm this evening.

The release of the records will be accompanied by a launch event at the National Library of Ireland, Dublin.

The grandson of Tom Crean—the Kerryman and renowned Arctic explorer—will attend the ceremony in honour of his grandfather, whose records will be made public as part of the release.

Ireland’s Minister for Arts and Heritage, Heather Humphreys, will also be in attendance.

The records will be available here 

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
IP Awards – Save the Date – MPU

ABOUT 

DSC_0239-f

Recommended for you:
Piece of Cake – Bake sale raises £1000 for hospice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post