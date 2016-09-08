Irish Genealogy set to release millions of Irish ancestry records for free

MILLIONS of Ireland’s historical ancestry records will be released online today—and they’re available for free.
Irish Genealogy’s General Register Office will be releasing the goldmine of births, marriages and death records on their website irishgenealogy.ie.
The historic records of bBirths from over 100 years ago, mMarriages from over 75 years ago and dDeaths from over 50 years ago will be instantly available after 5:30pm this evening.
The release of the records will be accompanied by a launch event at the National Library of Ireland, Dublin.
The grandson of Tom Crean—the Kerryman and renowned Arctic explorer—will attend the ceremony in honour of his grandfather, whose records will be made public as part of the release.
Ireland’s Minister for Arts and Heritage, Heather Humphreys, will also be in attendance.
