Irish Government agrees to hold abortion referendum by the end of May

THE Irish Government has confirmed a referendum on abortion will take place at the end of May.

Speaking in Dublin tonight, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “We know that thousands of Irish women – from every county in Ireland – go abroad for abortions every year.

“We know that many women are obtaining abortion pills through the post to end their pregnancies.

“So we have abortion in Ireland, but it is unsafe, unregulated and illegal.”

The Taoiseach added: “The question has to be a Yes or No one; do we reform our abortion laws or not?

“I will advocate for a Yes vote. My own views on abortion have evolved over time.

“Life experience does that. As Minister for Health I became convinced abortion had no place in the Constitution.”

In recent weeks many people, mainly men, have spoken about the personal journeys they have been on. We should remember the saddest & loneliest journey is made by Irish women who travel to other countries in their 1000s to end their pregnancies. These journeys don’t have to happen — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) January 29, 2018