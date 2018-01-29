London
Irish Government agrees to hold abortion referendum by the end of May

January 29, 2018 By  Irish Post

THE Irish Government has confirmed a referendum on abortion will take place at the end of May.

Speaking in Dublin tonight, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “We know that thousands of Irish women – from every county in Ireland – go abroad for abortions every year.

“We know that many women are obtaining abortion pills through the post to end their pregnancies.

“So we have abortion in Ireland, but it is unsafe, unregulated and illegal.”

Watch the announcement below…

The Taoiseach added: “The question has to be a Yes or No one; do we reform our abortion laws or not?

“I will advocate for a Yes vote. My own views on abortion have evolved over time.

“Life experience does that. As Minister for Health I became convinced abortion had no place in the Constitution.”

Ireland’s abortion laws explained

