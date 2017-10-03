Irish Government approves IVF legislation and financial aid for couples

THE IRISH Government has approved legislation to regulate IVF, which will lead to financial aid for couples struggling to afford treatments.

It is the first time regulation has been approved in the area of assisted reproduction.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said the Cabinet approval this will lead to financial aid for couples.

The Minister also said he will bring forward proposals on how this will work by the end of the year.

Mr Harris said the bill will then be sent to an Oireachtas committee and he hopes to have it in law next year.

The Cabinet has also agreed plans to extend maternity leave and benefit in cases of premature births.

Currently maternity benefit is paid by the State for 26 weeks, but the Minister for Employment and Social Protection Regina Doherty brought a memo to Cabinet to extend this payment and leave from the time a baby is born prematurely.

Both payment and leave will be added at the end of the 26 weeks.

There are around 4,500 premature births in Ireland annually.