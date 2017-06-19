Irish Government warns of disaster ahead for Ireland if Britain fails to secure deal to leave EU by March 2019

THE IRISH Government has warned there could be disaster ahead for Ireland if Britain fails to secure a deal to withdraw from the EU by March 2019.

Britain announced it will begin its exit negotiations with the European Commission on Monday, June 19.

Michel Barnier, the EU’s Chief negotiator, and David Davis, Britain’s Secretary of State for exiting the EU, will launch the Article 50 negotiations in Brussels.

Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs, with special responsibility for Brexit, Simon Coveney said he welcomed the negotiations, which are not only important for the EU and Britain but “are one of the most important set of negotiations in the recent history of our country.”

“Monday will be the start of a long and difficult road,” he said. “It is vital that in these opening discussions a positive tone is struck and that momentum in created so that progress can be made as quickly as possible on the many complex issues facing the negotiators.”

Barring a ‘unanimous decision’ to extend the time available, the Minister said, a withdrawal agreement must be in force by March 2019 to ensure an ‘orderly’ withdrawal of Britain from the EU.

“Not to reach such an agreement with a resulting disorderly withdrawal would, I believe, be damaging for all concerned and certainly disastrous for Ireland.

“It is therefore incumbent on all sides to act responsibly and to approach these negotiations in a constructive, positive and ambitious frame of mind with a willingness to compromise. I believe with this approach we can have a successful outcome that is in the interests of all.”

However, Minister Coveney has said that as Ireland is one of the 27 EU member states, “we will be negotiating from a position of strength.”

“The EU interests are Ireland’s interests and I have every confidence in our Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, to deliver on these.

“The EU has set out its position clearly and in this position there is a strong acknowledgment of Ireland’s unique concerns and priorities, including on protecting the Good Friday Agreement in all its parts and the gains of the peace process, avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland and maintaining the Common Travel Area.”

Minister Coveney also addd that at this stage of negotiations, sufficient progress must be made on Ireland’s issues, along with the issues of citizens’ rights and Britain’s financial liabilities so discussions can begin on the future relationship between the EU and Britain.

“Minimising the impact of Brexit on Ireland’s trade and economy is also a key priority for the Irish Government and I will be working with my colleagues across Government to ensure that the Brexit negotiations can lead to the closest possible relationship between the EU and the UK and that effective transitional arrangements are put in place to smooth the path to this new relationship.

“I therefore want to wish the Chief Negotiators on both sides, Michel Barnier and David Davis, the very best of luck in the difficult task ahead of them.

“Over the coming months, I will work to ensure these negotiations protect and advance Ireland’s interests and deliver the best outcome for our people, for our businesses and for our island.”