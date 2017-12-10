London
Derek Ryan – St. Pats
Irish group Dúlamán make it to the final of German talent show

December 10, 2017 By  Rebecca Keane

DÚLAMÁN have made it to the final of Das Supertalent – Germany’s version of Britain’s Got Talent.

The Celtic singing and dancing group have made it to the final of Germany’s Got Talent and look set to be in with a strong chance of winning.

More Entertainment:

The group is composed of 4 singers and 11 Irish dancers to make an all singing, all dancing live version of Riverdance.

Dúlamán sang Cheri Cheri Baby for German judge Dieter Bohlen but in Irish, which greatly impressed the judge.

The group are now through to the final and have secured a recording deal with Sony – with their debut album out on Friday the 15th of December.

If you want to keep up with the success of the group make sure to follow them on Twitter here.

Tara Mullaney

ABOUT 

