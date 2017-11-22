Irish health service staff member accused of feeding child bleach ‘cure’ for autism

AN IRISH health service staff member has been accused of feeding her child, who is non verbal and has autism, a ‘cure’ consisting of bleach and water.

According to an investigation by TheJournal.ie, gardaí in the west of Ireland are in the process of collecting statements in relation to the alleged child abuse.

The Irish child and family agency Tusla has also been notified of the case and has compiled a report into the family situation, and that report is currently being finalised.

Garda investigations are still at a very early stage, and there have been no arrests made in this case as of yet.

According to the Irish news site, the HSE staff member had been buying a solution of water mixed with small amounts of bleach, known as Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS), from an online store based in Poland, which was then posted to the HSE worker.

Miracle Mineral Solution, also known as Master Mineral Solution, MMS or the CD protocol, is a toxic solution of 28 per cent sodium chlorite in distilled water, containing essentially the same ingredient as industrial-strength bleach.

Relatives of the parent have been attempting to stop the child receiving the solution but every time they throw away a vial of the liquid, more is ordered and they fear that the child is still being administered the ‘cure.’

The HSE worker’s alleged actions were brought to the attention of gardai in late 2015 but at the time, MMS was not an outlawed product.

In November 2016, MMS became an “unauthorised medicine” and the Health Products Regulatory Agency has said the substance has no recognised therapeutic benefits.

In a statement on the current status of MMS in Ireland, the HPRA said: “Miracle Mineral Solution contains sodium chlorite.

“No medicine for human use containing sodium chlorite and/or chlorine dioxide has been approved by the HPRA or to our knowledge, any other medicines regulator.

“In addition, we are not aware of any validated scientific evidence that supports the medicinal use of MMS.

“In relation to acceptable daily intake, if any, of chlorine dioxide and related compounds or metabolites, we recommend checking of sources such as the United Nations and World Health Organisation expert committee on food additives, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, the European Food Safety Authority and the United States Food and Drug Administration.

“The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) conducted a number of investigations in 2014 and 2015 into the manufacture and supply of Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS).

“MMS was, at that time, being promoted to treat a range of conditions including HIV, cancer, malaria and autism.

“The HPRA prosecuted one individual. He was convicted at Naas District Court, in October 2016, for offences relating to manufacturing and placing on the market of the MMS product.

“He was fined €4,000. This conviction is currently under appeal.”

While MMS is considered by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) to be a medicine as it has been promoted to treat medical conditions, the regulation body said: “MMS is not authorised by the HPRA to be manufactured, distributed, supplied, placed on the market or advertised in Ireland.”