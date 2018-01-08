London
6°
haze
humidity: 87%
wind: 2m/s SSW
H 6 • L 5
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Entertainment | News

Irish Hollywood star Saoirse Ronan FaceTimes her mother during acceptance speech for Best Actress at Golden Globes

January 8, 2018 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Actress Saoirse Ronan poses with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy in ‘Lady Bird.’ (Picture:Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

IRISH Hollywood star Saoirse Ronan facetimed her mother during her acceptance speech for Best Actress at the Golden Globes last night. 

The actress scooped the award for her role in Best Film winner Lady Bird at the 75th Golden Globe Awards last night in Beverley Hills.

Nominated for the award alongside Judi Dench, Margot Robbie, Helen Mirren and Emma Stone, it’s the first Golden Globe win for Ronan as she was previously nominated for her roles in Atonement and Brooklyn.

More News:

Her work in Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird is one of the most talked about performances in film over the last year.

Accepting her award she said: “Oh thank you! My mam’s on FaceTime over there on someone’s phone over there so hi!

“I have no time at all to say thank you but I just want to say how inspirational it’s been to be in this room tonight.

“I’m here with my best friend Eileen, and I just want to thank Hollywood Foreign Press for the award, all the producers on the film, all of the women who I love so much in my own life who support me every single day – my mother, who’s on FaceTime. Margot, all of my friends and family and actually everyone in this room.”

It wasn’t the only win of the night for the Irish as London Irish director Martin McDonagh’s film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was nominated in six categories.

Martin McDonagh accepts the award for Best Screenplay – Motion Picture for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” (Picture: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

It was the biggest film winner on the night, winning four awards, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Screenplay and two of his stars, Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell, won Best Actress – Drama and Best Supporting Actor respectively for their performances.

Accepting the award for Best Screenplay, McDonagh also spoke about his Irish mother – who he said really wanted LadyBird to win.

featuredGolden GlobesIrishMartin McDonaghnewsletterlsaoirse ronan

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

Recommended for you:
‘Everything stays the same… it bored me’ – Rory Cowan speaks candidly over ‘Mrs Brown’ Christmas specials

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post