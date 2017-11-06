Irish housing charity calls for emergency legislation on overcrowding

IRISH housing charity Threshold has called for the introduction of a certification system to ensure minimum standards are met within the private rented sector, following the controversial RTE Investigates programme which aired last Thursday, revealing the appalling state of the rental market in Dublin.

The charity has put forward the idea of an NCT-type certification system for private rented housing, whereby landlords would be obliged to prove compliance with minimum standards before they could rent their properties.

Threshold has also called for emergency legislation to be put in place to tackle the overcrowding issue.

The Prime Time documentary aired by RTE last Thursday showed cases of up to 50 people living in one house at one time, many in appalling and dangerous conditions.

According to Threshold chair, Dr. Aideen Hayden: “The current system, in which local authorities are responsible for the inspection of properties in the private rented sector, is not fit for purpose. Local authorities do not have the capacity to inspect and effectively enforce minimum standards. We are calling for a certification system to be put in place where the onus would be on landlords to prove their compliance with minimum standards. If a certificate does not exist, the penalty for renting should be severe so that there is no excuse for being outside the system. Inspections would then focus solely on whether the landlord held a certificate of compliance.”

“The present system relies on landlords being caught. But the prospect of being caught is slim. There is no fear of the consequences in the absence of regulations and proper inspections. The current reliance on the fire service to enforce fire safety standards is too much of a demand on overstretched frontline services.”

Considering the visible public outrage sparked by the RTE programme, there will be no sweeping the current state of the property rental climate in Ireland under the carpet (assuming there is a carpet that is).

Dr. Hayden added: “The RTE Investigates findings are in all probability the tip of the iceberg. Many of our clients who are living in substandard properties lack the basic necessities for a quality of living, such as adequate heating facilities, as well as hot and cold running water. Many people living in the sub-standard private rented accommodation are too afraid to report it for fear of notice of termination or landlords doing substantial work and then increasing the rent. Either way, the tenant suffers.”

Further details on minimum standards and Threshold’s call for an NCT-type certification system for private rented housing are available here: https://www.threshold.ie/campaigns/tackling-substandard-accommodation/

Today, national homeless charity Peter McVerry Trust, tweeted it’s intent on improving the situation in Ireland:

We need to declare a housing emergency and devise a plan to tackle it, says Fr Peter McVerry. — Peter McVerry Trust (@PMVTrust) November 6, 2017

There are 90,000 households in Ireland waiting on permanent accommodation, says Fr Peter McVerry. — Peter McVerry Trust (@PMVTrust) November 6, 2017

No matter how nice they are, it's damaging for people to live in congregated settings (hostels) – CEO Pat Doyle. — Peter McVerry Trust (@PMVTrust) November 6, 2017

We need a private rental sector with more landlords, says @MurphyEoghan. There needs to be a balance between private and social housing. — Peter McVerry Trust (@PMVTrust) November 6, 2017