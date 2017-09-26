‘Put a stop to Brexit!’ – Irish Labour leader Brendan Howlin calls for second referendum

THE LEADER of the Labour Party in Ireland has said there should be a second referendum on the British Government’s Brexit deal with the EU.

Brendan Howlin said it was “reasonable” to suggest a new vote on the implications of Theresa May’s so-called ‘divorce deal’ with the European Union.

Speaking at the ‘Ulster Fry’ event as part of the British Labour Party’s Conference in Brighton, Mr Howlin said voters would be buying “ a pig in a poke” if they weren’t given another chance to vote on Brexit.

The fringe event was dominated by discussion of Brexit’s implications for Ireland and saw potato bread flown in from Northern Ireland for the first time.

Mr Howlin said: “It is an exercise in democracy that, rather than to make a decision and then have a negotiation so you are in essence buying a pig in a poke, that you conclude the negotiations.

“You know the shape of the future, and then you ask: ‘Is that what you want?'”

Co. Wexford Mr Howlin was speaking to a gathering of Labour activists and MPs as well as Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey.

He added that Westminster had “failed Ireland” following last summer’s EU referendum and blamed the Conservative party for “fashioning Tory outcomes”.

Mr Howlin continued: “But I also know that the result was influenced by lies and deceit.

“I know that Ireland was scarcely mentioned, and certainly not considered during the debate.

“And I know that pressing ahead will have devastating consequences – on the most vulnerable communities here in the UK, and also on my island.

“Knowing all of these things, I can only continue to appeal to Labour to look at how you can put a stop to Brexit.”

He added: “I will do anything I can to help you on that journey.”

The Irishman’s comments come after Labour frontbencher Owen Smith called for Northern Ireland to remain part of the EU post-Brexit.

He said such a move would involve “imaginative” negotiations with the European Union.

Mr Smith added that citizens in the North should seek to “identify as Irish” post-Brexit to maintain their EU citizenship.

He said: “There have been various suggestions about Northern Ireland remaining in some form of the single market and some form of the customs union.

“I think one of the things that is beholden on the British government is not to rule out any of those imaginative solutions.”

Speaking at the Ulster Fry event in Brighton, Sinn Féin’s West Belfast MP Paul maskey said he welcomed Labour’s call for a customs union and a single market as part of a plan for Northern Ireland.

He said there was a “political demand” for special EU status in the North post-Brexit, adding: “I think we need to get to a position where we are all speaking with one voice.”