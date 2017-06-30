Irish landlord of London pub arrested on suspicion of assault on partner

THE IRISH landlord of a northwest London pub has been arrested after footage emerged on social media of an alleged assault on a woman at the bar.

Tim Sheahan – a brother of Fine Gael politician Tom Sheahan – is under investigation by police over an incident in The Field Bar, Neasden on Sunday, June 18.

The 42-year-old is originally from Co. Kerry where he worked as a butcher in Glenbeigh Village but has lived in London for at least three years.

Along with The Field Bar, he is also the owner of the nearby Irish pub Greenes.

The Metropolitan Police said the alleged assault is believed to be ‘domestic-related’.

“Police are investigating an allegation of assault at licensed premises on Neasden Lane, NW10 on the morning of Sunday, 18 June,” a spokesman said.

“A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and taken to a north London police station. He was released under investigation pending further inquiries.”

CCTV footage of the alleged incident reportedly appeared on Mr Sheahan’s Facebook page, along with the caption ‘wife sorted lol’.

The footage showed a woman being grabbed by her hair and pulled out from behind the bar. She is later seen huddled on the floor.

Tim Sheahan’s brother Tom Sheahan served as a TD for the Kerry South constituency between 2007 and 2011, and more recently as a senator for five years until 2016.

When contacted by The Irish Post, Tom Sheahan said he wouldn’t like to comment on the situation as “I don’t know what’s happened”.