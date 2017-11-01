Irish language documentary longlisted for Academy Award

AN Irish language documentary based on the life of Galway boxer, Sean Mannion, has been longlisted for an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. This is the first time an Irish language film has been longlisted for an Academy Award.

Rocky Ros Muc, directed by Michael Fanning, tells the story of world famous boxer Sean Mannion, who left the Gaeltacht village of Ros Muc in Galway in the 1970’s for Boston to pursue a career in boxing.

The documentary not only maps the fighters illustrious professional career but also delves into his private life and connections to members of Boston’s most notorious gang of that time, Whitey Bulger’s Winter Hill gang.

The film won Best Irish Feature Documentary at the Galway Film Fleadh this year and is one of 170 submissions for the Documentary Feature category for next year’s Academy Awards. The short-list will be announced on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.