Irish language still a sticking point as Northern Ireland power-sharing talks resume

THE IRISH Language Act has become a bone of contention between Northern Ireland’s two biggest parties as power-sharing talks resume this week.

The leader of Sinn Féin Michelle O’Neill has said the DUP have ‘not listened’ and refused to honour the equality and rights of people in Northern Ireland.

Ms O’Neill was speaking after DUP leader Arlene Foster made comments in her party speech last night referring to the Irish language.

In her speech, Ms Foster said: “We have nothing to fear from the Irish language nor is it any threat to the Union.

“We have previously supported practical measures for the Irish language and we will do so again if we can reach a wider agreement on these matters,” she added.

But there was no indication from Ms Foster’s speech that she is prepared to change her party’s stance on a standalone Irish Language Act.

The Irish Language Act would allow for provisions for the language to be used in courts, broadcasting, public bodies, street and road signs and a devolved parliament.

Michelle O’Neill said the speech by Ms Foster has shown that the DUPs have not listened or acknowledged the reasons for Martin McGuinness’ resignation in January this year over the failure by the DUPs and British Government to honour agreements over equality in Northern Ireland.

She said: “The statement by the DUP leader demonstrates that they have not listened or acknowledged the reasons for Martin’s resignation.

“Establishing an Executive that may collapse after a matter of months on the same issues will only fail all our people.

“Let’s agree to quickly conclude talks on implementation and rights, that is the only way to build a sustainable Executive that will last.

“We can’t have a society where one section dominates over another.

“We want to be in Government, we want to make the Executive work, but we have to deliver rights for all.”