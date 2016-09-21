London
Irish Liverpool FC fan meets club legends after winning photography competition

September 21, 2016 By  Irish Post
Kenny Dalglish presents Eamon Hudson with a framed copy of his winning photo
AN Irish Liverpool fan has met his Anfield heroes after his photo of the club’s main stand won a competition run by the Merseyside club.

Eamon Hudson from Belfast won 66 per cent of an online vote for his black and white snap of Anfield’s main stand undergoing redevelopment.

And the day before the club’s first home game of the new season against Leicester, Hudson was presented with a framed and signed copy of his photo by Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish at the exclusive unveiling of Anfield’s redeveloped main stand.

Liverpool provided flights and accommodation for the event, where Hudson enjoyed a tour of the new stand and a five-course dinner before rubbing shoulders with club owners and playing legends including Dalglish, former Ireland defender Mark Lawrenson, Ian Rush and Jamie Carragher.

“We talked to Ian Rush for a good while about football and life in Belfast,” said Hudson. “Sami Hyypia joined our conversation and was a real gent. Former manager Roy Evans also chatted to us about Belfast and how he enjoyed bringing the side over for friendlies, and how it’s great to see how much the city has come on over the years since his time at the club.

Eamon with Liverpool legends Phil Thompson and former Ireland international Mark Lawrenson
“We also sipped champagne with owner and chairman Tom Werner who said he was really impressed with the photograph and joked about how we and other Irish Liverpool fans bring the luck of the Irish over with us when we travel for games.

“Then I was introduced to Dalglish who gave me a warm welcome before telling me how everyone loved the photo. We went to the new stand for a photo with my winning picture. He was very complimentary about my work and loved winding up the photographers.

“Everyone was amazing, especially Lisa Rigby, the PA to the executive team, who really went out of her way to look after us.”

Liverpool also laid on match tickets for the following day’s 4-1 rout of reigning champions Leicester.

Copies of Hudson’s winning photo will be displayed at the club’s museum and Melwood training complex.

The redevelopment of Anfield increases capacity by 8,500 to 54,000, as well as creating 1,000 match-day jobs.

