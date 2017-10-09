London
Irish Lotto accused of fixing draw with 'light' blamed for ball appearing to show two numbers

October 9, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
33 or 38? The ball appeared to show two different numbers (Picture: Twitter/National Lottery)

THE Irish National Lottery has blamed a “reflection of light” on a ball appearing to display two different numbers after an angry response from viewers.

Players were left perplexed after the second ball to emerge in Saturday’s Lotto Plus One draw – a number 38 –appeared to show a number 33 as well.

The bizarre illusion was immediately noticed by viewers, who took to social media to suggest the rogue digit may be evidence of a “fix”.

One user tweeted a photo of the draw, adding: “Fixed Irish lotto – look at 33 & 38 on the same ball??”

Another said: “How are the chances in the Lotto fair when you put two different number on one ball.”

While another simply asked: “What kind of stunt is this?”

But a spokeswoman for the Irish National Lottery today dismissed claims of a fixed draw and said it was an “illusion” caused by a “brief reflection of light”.

She said: “The National Lottery would like to assure its players of the integrity of Saturday night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.

“A brief reflection of light during filming caused an illusion and some players to think there were two numbers on ball 38.

“This was not the case.”

The spokeswoman added: “The weight and size of all Lotto balls, and the numbers, are strictly checked in advance of each draw.

“This process, as well as the draw itself, is independently observed by our auditors KPMG.”

Aidan Lonergan
Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post.

