Irishman breaks wall of his own house to rescue cat stuck inside cavity

AN Irish engineer demolished part of a wall of his own house to save a cat after it got itself stuck inside a tiny cavity.

Campbell Baird from Co. Antrim was left baffled when “the walls started meowing” in his Carrickfergus home.

Mr Baird stepped outside his property and spotted a feline friend in a bit of trouble trapped between two walls.

He quickly went back inside and fetched a drill, chisel and hammer to free the animal.

After successfully chipping away at the brick work around the cat he made a hole big enough to pull 10-year-old Francee out from her precarious position.

He explained on Facebook: “Just spent the last hour knocking holes in my wall to get it out. Think its front leg is broken.

“Not looking any damages repaired, just glad to get her out.”

Luckily, little Francee escaped uninjured before Mr Baird took to social media to help track down the owner.

Thanks to his efforts, within two hours the paw thing was safely returned home – and she certainly had a tail to tell.

Check out the video of Francee’s rescue below…