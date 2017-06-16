London
22°
scattered clouds
humidity: 49%
wind: 6m/s W
H 23 • L 20
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Waxy’s June
Home  |  Life & Style  |  Irishman breaks wall of his own house to rescue cat stuck inside cavity

Irishman breaks wall of his own house to rescue cat stuck inside cavity

June 16, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
10-year-old Francee got herself stuck behind Campbell Baird’s home. Picture: Facebook

AN Irish engineer demolished part of a wall of his own house to save a cat after it got itself stuck inside a tiny cavity.

Campbell Baird from Co. Antrim was left baffled when “the walls started meowing” in his Carrickfergus home.

Mr Baird stepped outside his property and spotted a feline friend in a bit of trouble trapped between two walls.

He quickly went back inside and fetched a drill, chisel and hammer to free the animal.

After successfully chipping away at the brick work around the cat he made a hole big enough to pull 10-year-old Francee out from her precarious position.

He explained on Facebook: “Just spent the last hour knocking holes in my wall to get it out. Think its front leg is broken.

“Not looking any damages repaired, just glad to get her out.”

Luckily, little Francee escaped uninjured before Mr Baird took to social media to help track down the owner.

Thanks to his efforts, within two hours the paw thing was safely returned home – and she certainly had a tail to tell.

Check out the video of Francee’s rescue below…

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Rochford MPU – June

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Sixteen out of this world photos that will make you want to move to West Cork

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post