Irish man imprisoned in US for smuggling rhino horn cup

NOT a story you read every day.

An Irish man who successfully smuggled rhinoceros horn from the US to the UK has been arrested and extradited to the US to be imprisoned.

Forty-year-old Michael Hegarty, who is a member of the notorious Rathkeale Rovers organized crime group, concealed the rhino horn in a Chinese libation cup before storing it in his luggage and flying from Miami to London with co-conspirator Richard Sheridan.

The men are believed to have bought the libation cup for $57,500 from a Florida resident.

According to the Miami Herald, Hegarty was nabbed as part of Operation Crash, an effort by US Fish and Wildlife Services and the US Department of Justice to crack down on those engaged in the illegal killing of rhinoceros and the unlawful smuggling of rhinoceros horns.

The pair traveled back to London with the horn to fix some flaws before trying to resell it for profit to a Hong Kong native a month later.

Trafficking rhino horn is a violation of the endangered species act and those caught face up to 10 years in prison followed by up to three years of supervised release, with a maximum fine of $250,000, or up to twice the gross again.

Rhino horn can sell for up to $50,000 (€42,410) per kilo on the black market.

Hegarty was arrested in Belgium in January of this year on the charges of an Interpol Red Notice and was extradited to the United States in July.

Today, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Ed Grace, assistant director of the Law Enforcement for the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service, said: “Today’s sentencing is the result of the strong partnership between the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service and the Justice Department to investigate and prosecute those who engage in illegal trade in protected wildlife.”

“There is a frequent connection between wildlife smuggling and organized criminal activity. We remain committed to combating this illegality.”