Thousands lobby for US Navy ship to be named after Irishman who threw himself on grenade to save comrades in Vietnam

THOUSANDS of people have lobbied for a United States Navy ship to be named after an Irishman who saved comrades in Vietnam by throwing himself on a grenade.

Patrick Gallagher, originally from Ballyhaunis in Co. Mayo, was awarded the Navy Cross for Bravery for his heroism in Da Nang, Vietnam in 1967.

Fifty years after his death, a petition to name a US Navy ship after the Irishman, addressed to the Secretary of the Navy, has received over 9,000 of its required 10,000 signatures.

In 1962, Patrick Gallagher moved to Long Island to live with his aunt and uncle on the east coast of the US to attend college and to work.

But in 1966, after campaigning for Senator Robert Kennedy, Mr Gallagher enlisted in the Marines at the age of 22 to serve for the United States in Vietnam.

After serving in action for just over a year, Patrick Gallagher became one of 3,000 Irish people to be killed in Vietnam while serving with US Forces.

Marius Donnelly, an Irishman living in the US, started the petition to campaign to name a ship after Patrick Gallagher as “this honor could be recognition for the families of those enlistees of foreign birth who have served our country in support of our country’s principles and protection around the world.

“A US Navy ship afloat with this heritage would be a welcome reminder to those at home that their loved one’s service and perhaps ultimate sacrifice, were remembered by us, the citizens, members of our Armed Forces and the Government of the United States of America.”

In the July 1966, enemy fighters entered Patrick Gallagher’s marine camp and threw grenades near the sleeping soldiers.

Patrick, to save his comrades, kicked the first grenade out of the camp.

The citation for the Navy Cross for bravery he later received said: “Another enemy grenade followed and landed in the position between two of his comrades.

“Without hesitation, in a valiant act of self-sacrifice, Corporal Gallagher threw himself upon the deadly grenade in order to save the lives of his comrades.”

Other marines in the area ran for safety, but as two further grenades landed and exploded without injury, Patrick took the grenade he was lying on and threw it into a river where it exploded.

He continued to serve in Vietnam and, in January 1967, he was told that he would be awarded for his bravery.

After he was told the US and Irish media would cover his award, he wrote home to his family in Mayo asking them not to be mad with him.

“I hope you won’t be too mad with me for the news I got for you. When I was home last year, I had my orders for Vietnam when I went back to the US.

“I have been in Vietnam since last April and I will be leaving here in 60 days. Now, don’t be worried. Everything is going fine here and I am enjoying it very much.”

Making light of his award, Patrick wrote: “It was not much, but [the military] made a big thing of it.”

The moment Patrick Gallagher received his award for bravery was captured for the marine newspaper, the Sea Tiger.

True to his word, Patrick did return home to Mayo In April that year but sadly, it was after he was killed in action on his last scheduled day in Vietnam.