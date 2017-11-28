Irish Minister for Health signs license for Cork girl Ava Barry to access medicinal cannabis

AFTER over a year of unrelenting protests, Vera Twomey has finally got the medicine her daughter needs.

Irish Minister for Health Simon Harris has signed a license for Cork girl Ava Barry to receive medicinal cannabis treatment in Ireland following over a year of campaigning from her mother.

Minister Harris declared his commitment to sign the third application for a license which will allow Ava to access the life-changing treatment at home in Ireland.

Ava has been receiving the treatment over the past few months in the Netherlands, and both doctors there and her parents have noticed incredible improvements in her condition.

Ava has a rare, drug-resistant form of epilepsy called Dravet syndrome, which can result in up to 20 seizures a day.

Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin also called for a timeline for the establishment of a rapid access programme for children with illnesses such as drug-resistant epilepsy.

Ava’s mother Vera Twomey made national headlines last year when she walked from Cork to government buildings in Dublin in protest at the lack of action by the government to improve her daughter’s condition.

