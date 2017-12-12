Irish mother’s heartache after ‘precious’ teenage son killed in Australia

A MOTHER has spoken of her devastation after her teenage son was killed in an incident in Perth, western Australia.

Jacob Cummins, 17 and originally from Dublin, was killed when a group of teens were hit by a car in Perth’s south-eastern suburbs last Thursday.

The car, driven by a 20-year-old woman, mounted the pavement on Eucalyptus Boulevard in Canning Vale and drove at the teenagers on the footpath.

Police believe the shocking incident was sparked by a pre-arranged fight between two teenagers at a park two kilometres away earlier that afternoon.

In a statement released through police, Jacob Cummins’ mother Aisling Earls said: “We are devastated and heartbroken that Jacob our only child has been taken from us.

“We feel like it’s a bad dream and need to wake up.

“Jacob was funny, caring and had a heart of gold.

“I would just like everyone to know Jacob was a good kid.

“He loved sport and soccer was his passion.

“Jacob always wanted to help others and this year did a charity walk for Pieta House suicide prevention.

“Jacob was not in a gang. He was just a normal teenager, our precious little boy.

“We ask that you please give us, the family, a chance to grieve in peace and stop all the negative comments and remember a life has been lost, our baby boy’s life.

“Two sets of parents have been destroyed by this and no parent should ever have to go through either ordeal.

“Rest in peace our beautiful boy,” she said.

The young Irishman was one of five teens hit by the car allegedly driven by 20 year old woman Aya Hishmeh.

Hishmeh was charged with murder after allegedly deliberately running down Jacob and four counts of attempting unlawfully to kill in relation to the four other youths.

According to Australian media, Hishmeh sobbed uncontrollably when she appeared in court on Saturday.

She was remanded in custody to reappear in January.