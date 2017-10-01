London
Irish mountain rescuer dies in Wales

Irish mountain rescuer dies in Wales

October 1, 2017 By  Irish Post
The fatal accident took place in Snowdonia. (Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

AN Irish mountain rescuer has died while on a training exercise in Wales.

Dublin and Wicklow Mountain Rescue (DWMRT) said they were deeply shocked following the death of father-of-three Kevin Hallahan in a fatal accident.

The accident took place on September 30 during a team training event on the Crib Goch route in Snowdonia, North Wales.

Mr Hallahan, who was from Naas in Co. Kildare, had joined DWMRT in 2011.

The family man was described as a skilled and experienced mountaineer who selflessly applied his knowledge to help those in need.

“Kevin could be relied upon to complete any task efficiently and safely, always looking out for his teammates,” a statement released on Twitter by DWMRT said.

“He was a man who cared for those around him, supporting and mentoring, with a kind word and his friendly smile.”

His colleagues said they would be supporting Mr Hallahan’s family in the difficult weeks and months ahead.

“Our thoughts, in particular, are with Kevin’s wife and daughters, to whom he was devoted.”

