Irish mum and baby among six people rescued from burning building in southern Ireland

A MOTHER and her infant son are in hospital after they were rescued from a burning apartment in Cork city along with four others this morning.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight in a three-story apartment complex on Gerald Griffin St in Blackpool.

Three units of the Cork City Fire Brigade rushed to the scene after the alarm was raised at around 12.15am.

They arrived on scene to find a blaze engulfing a first floor apartment where the mother and baby had been living.

The woman suffered minor burns and her son is being treated for the effects of smoke inhalation in hospital.

Four other people living in the building – a male and female understood to be from Poland, and two other females – were treated at the scene after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Cork City Fire Brigade said the building’s smoke alarm activated and alerted residents to the danger.

The residents were attempting to make their way out of the smokey building when firefighters arrived and rescued them.

Two teams of firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building and lead several people trapped on a landing and stairs on the first floor out of the building.

The blaze was brought under control within 20 minutes, before fans were deployed to extract smoke from the structure.

A Gardaí forensic team is examining the scene this morning but the cause of the fire is not understood to be suspicious.