Irish mum and daughter rushed to hospital after ‘three car’ accident in rural Ireland

A MOTHER and daughter have been rushed to hospital along with another man after an accident involving multiple vehicles on a rural road in Ireland.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the three car collision in Co. Louth yesterday afternoon.
The incident occurred on the R173 road close to the Gyles Quay turn off at approximately 3.30pm.
A mother and daughter from one of the cars and a male occupant of one of the other vehicles were brought by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.
The injuries of the mother and daughter have been described as non life threatening.
No injuries were reported involving the occupants of the third vehicle involved in the crash.
The R173 road in Co. Louth was closed for a short time following the incident to allow for Gardaí to examine the scene.
The traffic diversions have been lifted and the road has since reopened.
Leave a Reply