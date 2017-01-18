Irish mum Sinead Higgins, who died in London murder-suicide, is laid to rest in Ireland

THE FUNERAL of Sinéad Higgins has taken place in her home county of Mayo today.

Ms Higgins, who had been living in West London, was found dead in her Ruislip home alongside her seven-year-old son Oisín O’Driscoll on December 14.

A Requiem Mass was held for the 37-year-old at Aughagower Church, Westport at noon and she was buried afterwards in Aughagower Cemetery.

The Irish mother had been living in London for the last 16 years.

She had worked as a nurse for a number of hospitals in the capital but later retrained as a medical legal advisor.

Sinéad Higgins came from a large family of nine but her brother and father had passed away some years ago.

She had described herself as a ‘proud mama’ to son Oisín on social media.

The seven-year-old was buried just days before Christmas in his father’s home town of Bray, Co. Wicklow on December 23.

“My best buddy has been taken from this world and taken from all his little friends. He has always been an angel,” he wrote on social media last month.

Fellow Mayo native Taoiseach Enda Kenny had also spoke of his shock over the tragic deaths.

“I know that family very well,” he said. “It’s a particular tragedy for a very large family, a very well-respected family. I have to say it went through me.”

Sinéad Higgins is survived by her mother Mary, her brothers, sisters, aunt, uncles, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.