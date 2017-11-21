Irish mum stabbed to death after being bound and gagged in London home ‘may have known her killer’

AN IRISH mother found stabbed to death in her north London home after being bound and gagged may have known her attacker, police have said.

Galway native Catherine ‘Cathy’ Burke, 55, was found dead with a number of vicious stab wounds at her home in Muswell Hill last Thursday evening.

The retired civil servant, who moved to London from Ireland around 20 years ago, was described by neighbours as a “lovely person” and a “real character” following news of her senseless killing.

And now, the Metropolitan Police have revealed that the person or persons who took the mother-of-one’s life may have been known to her.

The lead investigator into Ms Burke’s death, acting Detective Chief Inspector Dave Bolton, said in a statement: “At this stage we are keeping an open mind as to any motive and whether Catherine knew her attacker or attackers.”

It has been reported that Ms Burke’s home was previously broken into three years ago and her Alsatian dog was found in the house with her body.

“We are aware that her daily routine included walking her dog locally and would be interested in speaking with anyone that knew her,” DCI Bolton added.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses who may have seen the victim on Wednesday or Thursday last week.

No arrests have yet been made and Ms Burke’s family have joined the police in their appeal for witnesses.

A family spokesperson said: “Catherine will be deeply missed by family and close friends. We urge anyone with any information to come forward to police.

“As a family we ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

Ms Burke had retired from her work with the local council at the time of her death and was living alone after her son moved to university, according to a local resident.

A post-mortem established her provisional cause of death as being from stabbing injuries.