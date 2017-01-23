London
McKeefry Banner – January 2017
Irish musicians gatecrash Celtic FC stadium and perform an impromptu trad session on the pitch

January 23, 2017 By  James Cropper
Accordionist Michael Curran (Centre Right) and Orla Brannigan (Middle) with other musicians who managed to sneak into Celtic Park for an improptu performance
Accordionist Michael Curran and Orla Brannigan (centre) with other musicians who took part in the improptu performance

CELTIC PARK has witnessed some of the world’s best footballers like Lionel Messi grace its pitch but last night it was a group of Irish trad musicians who stole the show with a late night performance in the empty stands at Celtic FC stadium.

The group had gathered in Celtic Park with over 500 others for festivities to mark the 60th anniversary of the Irish Minstrels branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann being formed, which was the first launched outside of Ireland.

After celebrations ended for most at 2am, a small group of musicians decided to stay on after hours to perform in the stadium.

Orla Brannigan told The Irish Post about how events unfolded: “When the bar shut and they were kicking we said ‘we can’t leave without seeing the stadium’, so we went out to get a quick photo. The stadium was empty and there were no security so one of the lads said we need to play a tune.”

One musician, Michael Curran from Co. Tyrone, fitted in an accordion solo on Celtic Park’s famous pitch.

Lost in their performance, the musicians even managed to get themselves locked inside while playing their impromptu concert.

“We were getting phone calls from people outside saying the shutters are going down, you’re all stuck inside.”

Despite playing in the otherwise quiet stadium, Ms Brannigan said security seemed none the wiser.

“We stumbled upon a staff only door with door security men behind it watching the cameras inside, I don’t think they really knew what to say because they didn’t know we were in there.”

After about 30 minutes the musicians eventually managed to find an exit.

Celebrations are due to continue next month when the annual Comhaltas in Britain convention takes place in East Kildare.

The convention will see members from 26 British Comhaltas groups gather for a series of events including performances from some of the biggest British-based trad musicians alongside musical workshops.

Last night’s musical antics were filmed by Paddy Winters and show the group performing high up in the stadium’s top tier.

Watch the music session at Celtic Park in full swing below…

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

