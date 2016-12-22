Irish navy captain and crew show off their best Christmas dance moves and lip sync skills for charity

THE Irish Navy have made a brilliant video showing captain and crew all mucking in to lip sync the Christmas classic Merry Christmas Everyone.
The three-minute video shows the crew of LE Eithne all sporting their best Christmas jumpers while dancing around the ship, lip-syncing to Shakin’ Stevens Christmas classic.
The video is all in aid of CMRF Crumlin’s tiny heart campaign.
Money donated will help fund life saving equipment such as Cardiac Echo Machines and vital research for plenty of sick children such as Poppy.
Poppy was diagnosed with a complex heart condition at just nine months’ old.
Her parents feared it would be Poppy’s first and last Christmas, however, because the doctors at Crumlin had the essential equipment and expertise they were able to detect and treat her heart condition.
LÉ Eithne Christmas Jumper Day Lip SyncHaving seen our #TinyHearts appeal featuring baby Poppy, the Irish Defence Forces LÉ Eithne captain and crew got on board (no pun intended!) and took part in Crumlin’s #Christmas Jumper Day with truly hilarious results.
