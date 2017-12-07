Irish neutrality at risk – Ireland could be part of an EU Army as early as 2021

SINN Féin’s spokesperson on defence has hit back at the Irish Government over a decision to sign up to a new European military deal.
His statement follows heated debate on the issue this week in the Irish Parliament.
Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD says the move underwrites Ireland’s involvement in an EU army and completely undermines the country’s neutrality.
More News:
He also claims this could become reality within four years.
His comments come after it was suggested earlier this week that the EU has given its support to Ireland in Brexit negotiations in exchange for joining a new European military structure, it has been claimed.
Speaking in the Dáil today, he said: “The President of the EU Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, as recently as September 2017, clearly stated that by 2025 there would be a functioning European Defence Union.
“An infograph from the EU Commission states that this could be in place as early as 2021.
“The Government’s decision to sign up to PESCO is clearly committing to Ireland’s involvement in EU defence.”
The TD for Dublin South Central believes PESCO – part of an EU policy for closer cooperation in security and defence – is the basis for the establishment of an EU army and military integration driven by France and Germany.
PESCO is short for a concept called Permanent Structured Cooperation, which would allow for joint military training for officers and logistics hubs across Europe.
There was heated debate in the Dáil this week, where a decision to join PESCO was passed by 75 votes to 42, ahead of a deadline to sign up at a Foreign Affairs Council meeting on December 11.
Mr Ó Snodaigh claims the move would effectively “sell out our neutrality”.
“It aligns spending on defence in line with that of NATO members – effectively quadrupling defence spending at a time when we have chaos in housing and healthcare,” he added.
“I support increased defence spending to ensure that our defence forces can increase capacity to carry out services such as an air ambulance transfer services and ensuring that our defence forces personnel have appropriate pay and working conditions.
“The people of this state sent a clear message that they did not want to see our neutrality undermined when they voted against the Lisbon Treaty in the first instance.”
Leave a Reply