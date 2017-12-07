Irish neutrality at risk – Ireland could be part of an EU Army as early as 2021

SINN Féin’s spokesperson on defence has hit back at the Irish Government over a decision to sign up to a new European military deal.

His statement follows heated debate on the issue this week in the Irish Parliament.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD says the move underwrites Ireland’s involvement in an EU army and completely undermines the country’s neutrality.

He also claims this could become reality within four years.

His comments come after it was suggested earlier this week that the EU has given its support to Ireland in Brexit negotiations in exchange for joining a new European military structure, it has been claimed.

Speaking in the Dáil today, he said: “The President of the EU Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, as recently as September 2017, clearly stated that by 2025 there would be a functioning European Defence Union.

“An infograph from the EU Commission states that this could be in place as early as 2021.

“The Government’s decision to sign up to PESCO is clearly committing to Ireland’s involvement in EU defence.”

The TD for Dublin South Central believes PESCO – part of an EU policy for closer cooperation in security and defence – is the basis for the establishment of an EU army and military integration driven by France and Germany.

PESCO is short for a concept called Permanent Structured Cooperation, which would allow for joint military training for officers and logistics hubs across Europe.